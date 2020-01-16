Fund minor works to increase suburban rail services: Activists tell Centre

As the countdown has begun for the Union budget, activists have written to the MPs from Bengaluru, urging them to ensure that funds are allocated to minor projects like automatic signalling that yield major benefits.

Members of Praja RAAG, the Citizens for Bengaluru and the Karnataka Railway Vedike, who have been taking up campaign demanding suburban rail services in the city, expressed concerns over the delay in approval for the project by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs.

"While we await the formal commencement of the project, we seek your attention on the certain short term, low investment measures that can make a positive impact to commuters in Bengaluru," the letter noted.

The activists said automatic signalling on five key routes at Rs 250 crore, electrification of Yelahanka-Devanahalli at Rs 40 crore and second terminal at Yashwantpur railway station (Rs 130 crore) should be approved and funds sanctioned in the upcoming budget.

The five lines suggested for automatic signalling are Bengaluru-Bidadi, Bengaluru-Chikkabanavar, Yashwantpur-Doddaballapur, Whitefield-Bangarpet and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur.

Activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar noted that automatic signalling of Hosur line should be taken up alongside doubling, for which tenders have already been called.

The letter addressed to MPs PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya and D K Suresh noted that the proposals on the lines of their suggestions have been pending before the Railway Board for long, and sought the earliest approval.