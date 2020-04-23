GRB Dairy Foods contributes Rs 25 lakh to fight Covid-19

Supporting the state’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the chief minister’s relief fund.

The FMCG company, with presence in Karnataka, India and across the globe, also has plans to support people in the state in several other ways.

The company has been distributing food kits, worth Rs 20 lakh, with essential grocery items. The kit includes rice, dal, sugar, salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder and sambar powder.

Company founder and chairman G R Balasubramaniam said: “We are concerned about the health and well being of the society and the nation we live in. We are hopeful that our initiative will aid the government in its relief work and the food kits would help those in need.”