Green accolade for Bengaluru airport

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has attained Level 4+ Transition under the globally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport, said in a statement on Thursday that the accolade showcased its aspiration to become net zero by 2030 and its “continuing efforts” in reducing carbon emissions. The accreditation is led by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said the company would continue to adopt practices and invest in technologies that help minimise its carbon footprint. BIAL said its sustainability push was built on energy-efficient infrastructure, waste management systems, and renewable energy projects. The company also publishes its annual sustainability report to showcase its green practices.

Stefano Baronci, director-general of ACI Asia-Pacific, commended KIA for the accolade and said it was “encouraging” to see airports making tremendous efforts toward climate change mitigation at a time marked by unprecedented challenges for the industry.