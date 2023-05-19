T2 at Bengaluru airport gets green accolade

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has accorded platinum certification for sustainability to Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), under its new rating system for green buildings.

The certification has been awarded under IGBC’s newly launched Green New Buildings Rating System, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, said on Thursday.

K S Venkatagiri, executive director, Confederation of Indian Industry-IGBC, said T2, envisioned as a ‘Terminal in a Garden’, blended architectural finesse with the surrounding natural environment, elevating the travellers’ experience.

The terminal follows a biophilic design philosophy and has a landscape area equivalent to 31% of the total site area (327,460 sq m). T2 has water-efficient plumbing fixtures that reduce potable water use by 37% and comes with an IOT-based irrigation system.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said the design and construction of the terminal adhered to key environmental categories outlined by the IGBC Green New Buildings Rating System, including sustainable architecture and design, site selection and planning, water conservation, energy efficiency, building materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, and innovation and development.

He said the adoption of green concepts and techniques helped T2 address national priorities, including natural resource conservation, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and the optimisation of consumer and occupant health and comfort.

T2 commenced operations in January this year. At present, three airlines operate from the terminal.