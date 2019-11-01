HC asks Palike to clear illegal shops in KR market

The high court on Thursday ordered the BBMP to clear illegal shops in KR Market and also insisted not to allot any further shops in the market.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar gave the order while hearing a public interest petition filed by the flower vendors association, and adjourned the matter to December 13.

The bench went through the report submitted by the fire safety department and pointed out that the BBMP has not followed procedures regarding safety and precautionary measures in the market building.

It is also clear that passages have been occupied by the vendors who are running the shops without a valid

licence.

The bench directed the joint commissioner of the civic body to submit a report comprising the map of the market building and all documents regarding the construction, actual number of shops before 1996 and after the renovation, steps taken for fire safety and precautionary measures.