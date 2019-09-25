Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, brace it for two more days

Witnessing an active monsoon in the past few days, Bengaluru received heavy downpour on Monday and Tuesday night.

According to the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), parts of South West and North West Bengaluru received the highest rainfall. The whole of the city, according to KSNDMC, witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall.

Anekal and adjoining areas received rainfall of about 70 mm, followed by Eastern parts of Bengaluru. Areas like KR Pura received 38 mm rainfall until 9:00 pm on Tuesday. Similarly, HSR Layout and Bommanahalli also received 33 mm and 26.5 mm rainfall each.

On Monday night, areas like Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road and Hesaraghatta Road received heavy rain.

According to Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director of KSNDMC, the condition will continue till Thursday.

“The intense rainfall is attributed to the prevailing upper cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast. The withdrawal of monsoon has also been delayed resulting in the continuation of rains. The condition will continue until the first week of October,” Dr Reddy told DH.

Drains clogged

Even though the city received heavy downpour, there was no major damage reported, barring incidents of rainwater flooding the streets due to clogged drains in parts of Central Business District as well as arterial roads. Motorists travelling on roads dug up by the BWSSB and other civic agencies had to a hard time navigating the muddy stretch.