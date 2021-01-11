HSR Layout to witness power cuts for 5 days

Bescom work on the conversion of the 11 kV overhead (OH) line to underground cables (UG), LT OH line to LT UG cables and the laying of optical fibre cables will result in power outages from 10 am to 5 pm between January 11 and 16 in various sectors of HSR Layout, South Bengaluru.

The first and second sectors will have power cuts on January 11 and 12, respectively, followed by the 7th sector on January 13, 3rd sector on January 15 and 27th Main Road on January 16.

In a press release, Bescom has regretted the inconvenience and requested consumers to cooperate with the work.

People can dial 1912 to register complaints, Bescom added.