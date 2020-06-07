Jayadeva Flyover turns to dust, makes way for Electronic City metro line

The Jayadeva flyover has been reduced to dust over the last five months to make way for the pillars of the double-decker flyover that will have a road carriageway along with the RV Road-Bommasandra metro line (Reach 5) of Phase 2.

The demolition work was taken up in three phases starting with the removal of the loop ramp connecting the Bannerghatta Main Road on January 20, when traffic diversions were put in place. In the next phase, when traffic was banned during the night, officials set up supporting decks for the bottom of the main flyover, removed crash barriers and began dismantling the main flyover piece by piece. Officials are set to remove the last few pillars and pile of iron bars in the next few days.

Built-in two years at a cost of Rs 20.8 crore and opened to the public in February 2005, the flyover and grade separator were seen as a solution to the congestion on the Marenahalli Road. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) decided to replace it with a new flyover that seeks to decongest the Silk Board junction, known for its traffic jams.

The plan for demolition began in March 2018 and took more than two years for completion during which BMRCL called two tenders for the work.

The 2.9 km-long double-decker flyover with four-lane roads connecting the Jayadeva Juncton to Silk Board and provide loops to Outer Ring Road (ORR), HSR Layout and Madiwala. It also includes the metro station of Reach 5 with the original plan including integration of another metro station from the KR Puram-Silk Board Metro line.

Last few pillars of Jayadeva Flyover will be removed in the coming days.