Karnataka govt excludes Marathahalli from Namma Metro plans

With the state government submitting a detailed project report (DPR) for two new lines under Phase 3A and kickstarting work to prepare the DPR for the Sarjapur line, it now seems certain that the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) is likely to remain a pipe dream for Marathahalli.

If all goes well, the state government is likely to approve the JP Nagar-Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli-Kadabagere (12.5 km) in the next two months and send the studies for the Union government’s approval. The two lines may cost about Rs 16,300 crore by the time of completion. Officials hope that Hebbal-Sarjapur (37 km) will also get a green signal in a year.

However, to a question on the Hosakerehalli-Marathahalli line (21 km) proposed by RITES in 2016, an official in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the line has not come up for discussion recently.

“For now, completing the other half of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is top priority for several reasons. The BBMP has agreed to put on hold two flyovers on ORR to integrate it with the Kempapura line. The BMRCL will build rail-road corridor at Kanakapura Road-Sarakki Junction (1.36 km) and Kamakya-Ittamadu-Hosakerehalli (1.56 km) for which the BBMP will contribute Rs 270 crore,” the official said.

In 2016, RITES submitted a feasibility study for a 133-km metro line network. Connecting Marathahalli was proposed due to the difficulties in widening the roads in the area due to the presence of the HAL airport. However, the state government in 2018 proposed the idea of pod-taxi for the route in lieu of the metro.

“Unlike the metro, the technology of pod taxi has not stood the test of time. Moreover, it is not practical for an overcrowded city like Bengaluru. However, the BMRCL is now taking up projects as per the suggestions in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan,” another BMRCL official told DH.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar noted that a major part of East Bengaluru will be deprived of efficient public transport if the government doesn’t build the metro line. “The metro line was proposed to connect congested areas like Koramangala, Domlur, Murugeshpalya and Marathahalli. The government should revise the line to KR Market-Marathahalli to ensure people have access to public transport,” he said.