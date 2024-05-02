Tripura native dies in bike accident in city

Bengaluru: A native of Tripura died in an accident on Lavelle Road in the city centre early on Wednesday morning, while the person riding pillion is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The Cubbon Park traffic police said 30-year-old Sourabh Ban, who resided on Lavelle Road and worked at a design store in the area, borrowed his friend Royston's bike (KA 19 EL 4758) around 4 am. Shortly after, Ban lost control and crashed near the back gate of the Bangalore Club.
Ban succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot. Royston, 27, from Kundapura, sustained injuries to his head and leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Ban's body was taken to Bowring Hospital.
(Published 01 May 2024, 20:55 IST)