Karnataka govt launches portal inviting suggestions on Bengaluru development

The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched a portal for people to share suggestions regarding the development of the city, under the title 'Brand Bengaluru'.

Stressing that public view was very important for the development of Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "I have already held a meeting of all party MLAs from the city. I have discussed with brand ambassadors of Bengaluru from all sectors. Along with them, public opinion is also important. So we are starting a portal to collect opinions."

Speaking to reporters here, he said, Citizens of Bengaluru and Kannadigas abroad are requested to submit their suggestions regarding the development of Bengaluru on the website 'www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in' within the stipulated time limit of June 30.

Shivakumar, who is also in-charge for Bengaluru Development, had held a meeting with leaders from various fields regarding the development of the state capital, under the title 'Brand Bengaluru' on Saturday.

Forty-two leaders from various fields including industry, information technology, biotechnology, education, and real estate had participated in that meeting.

He has already announced that an expert committee would be constituted to prepare a master plan or a blueprint for comprehensive development of Bengaluru city in six months.

The Deputy CM noted that during his meeting with MLAs, officers and brand ambassadors of Bengaluru, they had suggested high-density corridor, expansion of metro connectivity, monorail, suburban rail, road widening, elevated road, conversion of 'NICE' road into ring road, and construction of tunnel roads in the city to control the traffic.

Their suggestions pertained to cleanliness, environment, waste disposal and sewage management, sewage treatment and recycling, Cauvery water supply, development of slum area, efficient administration and corruption control, he said.

Noting that he has also decided to go to the house of some senior leaders and discuss Bengaluru development, Shivakumar said, he has met former CMs and has to meet some more. "I had asked for former CM Basavaraj Bommai's time, but could not meet, because he was busy."

Observing that he will seek the opinion of retired traffic police officials regarding traffic congestion, as suggestions based on experience will carry "more weight", he said, a suggestion has been received about the construction of tunnel roads in Bengaluru.

"Political will is important for the development of the city." The government plans to prepare a separate plan for road potholes, Shivakumar said. He has also held a meeting of officials on waste disposal. "We have decided to visit and study the places that are doing good management in this regard. Officials have given information about good waste management in many places including Chennai, Indore. We need to make a long-term plan for this," he added.