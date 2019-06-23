KG Layout waits for Cauvery water

People who have bought sites in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout must wait at least another year to get basic amenities such as Cauvery water and sanitary pipeline connections.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which developed the housing colony on the western outskirts of Bengaluru, has approved Rs 1,250-crore project to supply Cauvery water to KG Layout in four phases by July 2020.

BDA Chairman S T Somashekar told DH: “We have finished the work in Arkavathi Layout and now taken up KG Layout in collaboration with L&T. The work is going on at a brisk pace.”

Banks recently slapped notices on KG Layout site owners, warning them about the delay in repaying the home loans which they threatened to convert into commercial loans. Site owners have been reluctant to construct houses in KG Layout citing the lack of basic amenities. They also complained about the lack of the demarcation of the sites.

The BDA said it had resolved all the issues and promised that the basic amenities would be ready within a year. But the one-year deadline has filled site owners with dismay. One of them, Ajay Prakash, echoed the sentiments of many others: “For the past three years, we have been hearing the same thing. Can anyone believe that common people are suffering from a government project?

“All that we requested the BDA was to keep its promise. The BDA must do a proper marking of sites or else it will be a lifelong problem for site owners.”