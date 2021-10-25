Launching gantry slips off metro pillar in BTM Layout but disaster averted

A major accident was averted at a metro construction site in South Bengaluru on Sunday after a launching gantry slipped from a pier and rested precariously on the beam without falling down.

The incident was reported in BTM Layout 2nd Stage on the Outer Ring Road near the Udupi Garden Signal around 6.15 am.

A launching gantry is a crane that lifts precast girders to build the metro viaduct. Under normal circumstances, the leg of the gantry rests on the pillar, allowing the lifting of precast segments from the ground onto the flyover. But as the leg slipped, the gantry fell on the pillar.

The gantry was being used to construct the metro viaduct on the double-decker bridge on the RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach 5) under Phase 2.

In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said there were no casualties.

“Preliminary investigation states mechanical failure and zero causalities. The launching girder will be taken down safely. Further action will be carried out as per the contract provisions,” it said.

It was unclear if the slipping of the heavy crane caused any damage to the pillar.

Police have received a complaint about the falling of the crane. “There were more than 100 metro workers in the area. Thankfully, there was none below the crane. We have received a complaint and will take action accordingly,” a police officer said.