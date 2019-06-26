Metro work could worsen traffic congestion on ORR

Commuters fear that the beginning of construction on the Namma Metro line along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would worsen the chaotic traffic condition on the busy arterial road.

Many of them are irked by the Bengaluru traffic police's failure to stop heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) from driving on the ORR during day time and on peak hours.

"Some commuters regularly capture the movement of HTVs on ORR during the peak hour and post it on Twitter tagging the traffic commissioner and the traffic police (Twitter) handles. But we get the reply that the police have ensured no movement of HTVs. But we see them round the clock without restrictions," Gaurav Goswami, a resident of Bilekhalli and a regular commuter along the ORR, told DH.

People have also pointed out that the traffic police's routine checks at a few junctions have only made them de facto toll gates where the trucks fork out the fine and drive on uninterrupted.

"The penalty (which might come to a few thousand) is too small for the vehicles that carry several lakhs worth of goods," said Swathi Naidu, a resident of Sarjapur Road.

Asked about the action plan to maintain a smooth flow of traffic on the ORR once the metro work begins, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Harishekaran said they were closely coordinating with all stakeholders.

"There is a huge six-lane and service roads available for us. So I don't see too much of a traffic hurdle (when the metro work begins)," he said. "As a precautionary measure, I've requested all the stakeholders not to take more civic works till the metro project is finished."

Harishekaran also promised to look into complaints of HTVs driving along the ORR during the day time and peak hours.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashwant Chavan said the metro works would not affect the traffic flow. "Even if we barricade the road for the work, we'll make sure the extension of the road in the same width. We're also coordinating with the police on traffic plan and management. Since it's a major hub, we assure we'd take precautions before going ahead with the project," Chavan added.