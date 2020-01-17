Mini control units at DCs’ office for second PU exams

For the smooth conduct of second pre-university exams, the Department of Pre-University Education plans to set up ‘Mini Control Unit’ at the office of deputy commissioners in every district.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a review meeting conducted by the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar with department officials on preparations for examinations.

All these years, exam-related confidential works were monitored and controlled by the control room at the department’s head office in Malleswaram. From this year, to be more careful, the department will set up the mini control units.

Meanwhile, in February the department will convene meeting with the home department to discuss the precautionary measures for hurdle-free exams.

Practical examinations for second PUC will be conducted from January 25 to February 10.

Over 2,6,772 students are set to appear for the exams.