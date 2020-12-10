Namma Metro services on Purple Line to be hit on Saturday, Sunday

Namma Metro services on Purple Line will be partially affected on Saturday and Sunday as trains from Byappanahalli will be terminated at Vijayanagar for the two days.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that it will take up electrical cable laying works at Mysore Road Metro station in connection with the proposed extension of the line from Mysore Road to Kengeri.

"To facilitate this work, metro train services will be suspended between Mysore Road and Vijayanagar Metro Stations on these days," the release said.

Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said that train operations between Byappanahalli and Vijayanagar will continue. The services on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will also remain unaffected, he added.

Normal metro services on the Purple Line will be restored on Monday (December 14).