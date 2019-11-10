No metro between RV Rd, Yelachenahalli from Nov 14

No metro trains will run between RV Road and Yelachenahalli on the Green Line from November 14 to 17.

In a press release, the BMRCL said the suspension was necessitated by the work on launching viaduct superstructures on the spans across the existing elevated line.

“The work is part of the development of the RV Road metro station as an interchange station between the present Green Line and the Electronics City metro corridor (RV Road-Bommasandra),” the release added.

Metro operations between RV Road and rest of the Green Line, until Nagasandra, as well as the services on the Purple Line, will run as usual.

“Normal train services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will resume at 5 am, November 18,” the release added.

The BMRCL will arrange BMTC bus services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli metro stations on the four days in order to help people travelling on the route. The buses will stop at the intermediate metro stations.

The special buses will run from 5.30 am to 11.45 pm between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on November 14, 15 and 16. On November 17, the bus services will start at Yelachenahalli at 6.30 am and at RV Road station at 7.15 am.