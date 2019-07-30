Project would affect less than 45 trees: BMRCL

The BMRCL has sought to reassure activists and members of All Saints Church, protesting against acquiring the church land for the Vellara metro station, that the tree felling will be kept minimum.

In a letter to the Bishop of Church of South India’s (CSI) Karnataka Central Diocese Reverend P K Samuel, BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth said the project will affect less than 45 trees.

“The transplantation/cutting of trees is inevitable. The total number of trees to be transplanted/cut are not more than 45, as against the 180 trees as claimed by the activists,” he said.

“Strong mitigation measures like translocation and compensatory plantation will be taken up. Approval of the tree officer and that of an expert committee to be constituted... will be obtained,” Seth said.

The BMRCL official said activists are blocking its engineers and BBMP tree officer to conduct a detailed census and measurement of trees. He said the temporary acquisition of about 3,700 sqm land was only for a period of four years.

Precautions will be taken

Responding to concerns over the safety of the church during the metro excavation work, Seth said all necessary precautions will be taken to protect the 150-year-old building.

“Similar work had been carried out for the Cubbon Park station at a distance of 3 metres from the 100-year-old CTO building. The All Saints Church, being around 17 metres away from the station

excavation, will not face any danger during the work,” he said.

The BMRCL has also offered to build a new building to accommodate the school for children with special needs. Church authorities said they could accommodate the 20 children in the school at similar facilities.