Railways' promise: Bengaluru Cantt redevelopment by Oct 2025

The redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment, Karnataka's oldest railway station, will be completed by October 2025, the South Western Railway (SWR) said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 480-crore project on June 20, 2022.

According to the SWR, existing service buildings are being demolished for building a 24-metre diversion road under the project. The road will create more space in front of the station building and enable the expansion of the circulating area, it said, adding that it had closely collaborated with the BBMP for widening the road.

The station redevelopment project will be carried out in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode by Varindera Construction Private Limited.

Presently, structural drawings are being prepared, and an expert team headed by N M Anoop Krishnan, an associate professor at IIT Delhi, has been roped in for technical consultancy.

This apart, cables, electric transformers and other utilities are being identified for shifting. A site office is also up and running where engineers work day and night to complete the project within the deadline. The contractor has also set up a batching plant for ready-mix concrete on the premises, the SWR added.

The station will also get four more platforms.