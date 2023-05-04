Rain on May 2 causes leakage at KIA's Terminal 2

Leakage reported at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) following Tuesday’s evening showers led to social media discussions about the six month-old terminal’s operational readiness.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, cited "teething problems" and assured the public that its team was addressing the issue.

Late on Tuesday, a passenger posted on Twitter a video and images of the entrance/exit area of the T2 building, which showed a ceiling leakage during the rain.

"On the evening of May 2, 2023, a heavy downpour caused leakage in the kerbside of Terminal 2 at the Bengaluru airport. We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T2 will have teething problems, which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues," said a BIAL spokesperson on Wednesday.

The terminal, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, was inaugurated in November 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began commercial operations in January this year. Presently, three domestic carriers — Star Air, AirAsia India, and Vistara — operate from the terminal.

The IMD observatory at KIA recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The observatory has already recorded 143 mm of rainfall since March, the highest among the IMD's four observatories in Bengaluru.

Showers have significantly reduced temperatures in and around the airport. On Wednesday, the observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9°C, over 4°C below normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.