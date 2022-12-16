Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA to allot sites in February

The layout, estimated to cost Rs 2,600 crore, will come up in North Bengaluru covering 17 villages

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes,
  • Dec 16 2022, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 05:03 ist
BDA officials laid the foundation stone for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout on Thursday. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which laid the foundation stone for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout on Thursday, said site allotment for the general public will be done in February.

“We will allot sites both to the farmers who have parted with their land and to the general public at the same time,” BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath said.

The layout, estimated to cost Rs 2,600 crore, will come up in North Bengaluru covering 17 villages such as Harohalli, Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Jarakabande Kaval, Veerasagar, Doddabettahalli, Shamarajpura, Vaderahalli, Mediagrahara, Balakere, Kalathammanahalli, Guniagrahara, Someshettihalli, Lakshmipura, Ganigarahalli and Kempapura.

In all, the BDA plans to form 22,000 sites in phases. Other than the farmers, the BDA has an obligation to give around 5,000 plots to revenue site owners who parted with their land for the formation of the layout.

BDA Commissioner Kumar Naik said the sacrifice of farmers is very valuable in the expansion of Bengaluru city.

“The BDA is committed to safeguarding the interest of farmers who have given land for the layout. It will be developed in such a way that no one will be put in a difficult situation,” he said.

 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Shivaram Karanth Layout
BDA

