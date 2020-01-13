SWR to deploy AI-powered facial recognition next month

In a recent release, the SWR said they started working on the system in January 2019 with the submission of a proposal to the director-general, RPF. During the pilot run between May and October, officials tried to identify the challenges and improvise the system.

“The aim was to design a suitable technology for the Indian Railways scenario to create a digital perimeter and identify any criminal entering the stations with the help of advanced artificial intelligence (AI),” the release noted.

Scanning the faces had to be done without disturbing the flow of passengers, whose numbers will be huge compared to the airports.

A suitable technology without interrupting a huge crowd flow, but “succeeding in 100% acquisition of faces and 100% matching with accuracy”, was demonstrated in the months following last September.

With officials obtaining the necessary sanctions, the project is expected to be completed by February 2020, the release added.