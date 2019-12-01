Two more six-coach trains on Green Line

Starting Monday, two more trains on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) will be converted into six-car trains, taking the total number of such trains on the line to eight.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a press release that the six-car trains will run 53 round trips per day except on Sundays. With this, passengers travelling in packed coaches in the peak hours can breathe a sigh of relief.

The six-car trains will run 10 trips between 7.50 am and 10.30 am in the morning. In the evening, the bigger trains will run 16 trips towards Yelachenahalli. There will be 20 trips in the return direction.

Metro services between MG Road and Byappanahalli were hit for nearly two hours on Sunday morning as a repair work on a pillar, scheduled to be completed by early morning, was delayed.

Officials had planned to complete the “maintenance work” between Trinity and Halasuru stations during the night. BMRCL tweeted later that the services were restored at 8.21 am.