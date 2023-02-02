UNGA chief terms KC Valley project ‘transformational’

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Csaba Korosi dubbed the Koramangala & Challaghatta (KC) Valley Wastewater Management project a “transformation in the making”.

“This is what we would like to see in the UN, to happen in many countries,” Korosi said as he praised the KC Valley project.

Korosi, who is on a three-day visit to India on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s invitation, arrived in Bengaluru on Monday.

In a video he posted on Twitter, Korosi said: “The water behind me is treated wastewater coming from 70 km away from Bengaluru. Four years ago, it was waste land. Four years ago in this part of the world, agriculture was a very difficult business. Now the treated water is coming here.”

The KC valley wastewater management project in Karnataka 🇮🇳 is #transformation in the making. Four years ago it was a dry waste land. Today, I am enjoying coconut water produced here using the treated wastewater. Congrats to everyone behind this success story. pic.twitter.com/Rc8j8TWzGp — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 1, 2023

Korosi said farm income had risen significantly because of the project. “Four years ago, it was a big issue to get a good glass of water. Now, I am drinking very good coconut water produced here based on the treated water,” he said, congratulating everybody who participated in the project.

KC Valley is a first-of-its-kind project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore to treat Bengaluru’s wastewater and use it to fill up the lakes in the dry neighbouring districts of Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Siddu all smiles

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was humbled by Korosi’s praises since he initiated the project as chief minister.

“It is an honour for our (Congress) government. Mr Korosi spoke highly of our flagship project to fill the lakes using treated water, which transformed the lives of lakhs of farmers,” he said.