Unlock 2.0: BMTC, Bengaluru metro resume services

Public transport resumed in the city on Monday with the BMTC operating more than 3,000 buses and Namma Metro ferrying 24,602 passengers.
As the unlock phase began, officials expected passenger numbers to be low for the next few days.
While the BMTC planned to operate only 2,000 buses, demand from more areas meant that they had to increase the numbers to 3,200 by 7 pm. The corporation extended the validity of the BMTC passes till July 8 to compensate for losses incurred during the lockdown.
Namma Metro operated 160 trips, but could not find passengers in many stations. It will take more than a week to reach the one-lakh mark, an official said.
Read | Karnataka Unlock: B'luru Metro sees 18K rides in 4 hrs
For passengers’ convenience, officials have allowed cash transactions to buy and recharge smartcards, departing from the earlier restrictions to ban cash exchange to avoid social contact.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Rakesh Singh and senior officials travelled in the trains and spoke to passengers about their experience. Going by the Covid protocol, passengers must undergo thermal scanning and maintain social distancing in using facilities like escalators and lifts.
Passengers have also been asked to keep alternate seats in the train cars empty. Wearing masks has been made mandatory. Officials have taken the help of marshals to enforce all the rules from the beginning of the year.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid variants'
Get vaccine or I will have you jailed: Rodrigo Duterte
UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome
Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square
Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash
DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'
Go green with green bonds
US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021
Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral