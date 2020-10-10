Villages need more wards, efficient ward committees too

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to get its internal boundaries redrawn so that the number of wards goes up from 198 to 243. But will this change the lives of those residing in the 110 villages that were added to the Palike in 2007? DH speaks to a cross-section of Bengalureans to ascertain their views.

Rithika P Iyer, an IT Risk Analyst based in Banaswadi, notes: “The rationale behind increasing the number of wards doesn’t hold statistical relevance. This number does not consider the current estimated population of the city, thereby nullifying the desire to have a smaller population per ward.”

Since the term of the BBMP Council has now ended, it was expected that fresh elections would be conducted within the next two months. However, this process of increasing the number of wards implies elections are unlikely to be held anytime soon, she notes.

Rithika adds that it is unclear how the peripheral regions, the 110 villages, can be developed by increasing the number of wards. “This has led to an impression that the exercise is merely a tactic to postpone the Palike elections.”

The effectiveness of a ward depends on the efficiency of ward committees. Last time, the entire process of constituting these committees was compromised. The panels were set up in a hurry, following the high court’s strict deadlines.

Baiyappanahalli resident Rishika Ramanand feels that increasing the number of wards will not make a difference as it all depends on the leaders. According to Rishika, if the local leaders are efficient and honest, it will benefit the big wards as well as the small wards.

“The authorities should identify the faults in constituting the previous committees. They should ensure that the mistakes are not repeated the next time before increasing the number of wards in the peripheral regions that include the 110 villages. Also there should be a fair election,” Rishika adds.

Kumar D, a makeup artiste from Kunigal in Tumakaru, is now a resident of Sunkadakatte. According to him, more wards in the villages on the city’s periphery will boost development. “There are many villages in the region between Bengaluru and Tumara that have been left far behind in terms of development. Upgrading the peripheral villages will inevitably help develop this region too,” he notes.

Poor transportation network, unavailability of adequate drinking water sources and poor electricity connections are some of the critical problems facing these villages. “Proximity to areas under an urban civic body will definitely help the villagers,” he elaborates.

Manjesh, a real estate marketing executive, notes: “Increasing the number of wards is a good idea, as it will help the governance at the local level. The ward committees can interact directly with the local people. This way, the efficiency of service delivery can be enhanced. The problems at the local level can be better represented before the concerned higher authorities.”

“Doing something is better than doing nothing. So the move to increase the number of BBMP wards is relevant. It will bring greater attention to the local issues,” Manjesh notes.