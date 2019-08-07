Suburban rail: Piyush Goyal to visit Bengaluru

Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Bengaluru soon and resolve the problems related to the implementation of Bengaluru’s suburban rail project.

Speaking at the state MPs meeting convened by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here, Gowda said the Railway Minister is aware of the problems faced by the long-pending project. “Both the railway and state government officials will discuss the project in detail again and resolve it,” he added.

Gowda requested the CM to ensure speedy acquisition of land in Davangere district to enable the fertiliser ministry to set up a factory at the earliest.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would convene the meeting of MPs once in every three months to discuss the state’s pending issues at the Centre.

The chief minister, who held a meeting with state MPs, requested the parliamentarians to take up the state’s pending issues with the Centre and get clearances at the earliest.

He assured the Mandya parliamentarian Sumalatha Ambareesh that he has taken up the problems of sugar factories, including Mysugar, and the clearing of pending wages.

The chief minister also told the MPs that he would ensure the speedy acquisition of land for the doubling of Bengaluru-Tumakuru-Davangere railway line.