Vowing to make the city smoke-free, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted a campaign against smoking in public places, in association with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bloomberg.

The civic body announced installing 'Smoking Prohibited' boards across the city, staging street plays and penalising public smokers. The BBMP said that it received an award at a summit of Asia-Pacific cities held in Indonesia recently for its commitment to a smoke-free city.