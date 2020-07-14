Bengaluru reports 1,315 new cases, 47 deaths

Monday opened to 1,315 new cases in the city, with health officials also disclosing 47 deaths, many of which had taken place several weeks ago.

The new cases and deaths elevated the city’s overall numbers to 19,702 cases (of which 15,052 are active) and 321 deaths.

Gender-wise, the new cases include 802 males (including 47 children), and 513 females (including 37 children). The largest age group comprised 297 people in their 20s and 297 people in their 30s, followed by 273 people in their 40s. However, the vulnerable group of people in their 60s and above comprised 51 people.

Monday also one of the largest influxes of Covid-19 patients into private hospitals in the state, with 31 people being admitted in private institutions in Bengaluru Urban. An additional 48 Covid-positive individuals were placed in-home quarantine.

The Palike launched a new dashboard on Monday to detail the number of available beds. The website is intended to show the real-time status of beds in Bengaluru for Covid-19 patients, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

According to data from the BBMP war room, the wards with the highest number of newly reported cases were: Pattabhiram Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Singasandra, Chalavadipalya, Horamavu, Jayanagar East, Sampangiram Nagar, Begur, Shantala Nagar, Gali Anjenaya Temple ward, Rayapuram, Hagadur, Basavanagudi, and Basavanapura.

Going by the Palike data, no swabs were collected on Monday. No information was also provided on how many tests were conducted. The city’s overall positivity rate was 10.97%.

Five die at home

Thirty-eight of the new fatalities had taken place in June, four of them nearly a month ago. The new Bengaluru deaths include 12 people who did not have any known symptoms, although all had serious comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. Five of the new fatalities had died at home without being put on Covid-19 therapies.