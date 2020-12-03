Bengaluru riots: Corporator Rakib Zakir arrested

Bengaluru riots: Corporator Rakib Zakir arrested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 08:27 ist
A policeman walks past vehicles burnt during the riots at DJ Halli on August 11. DH File Photo/ Pushkar V

Corporator Rakib Zakir was arrested late on Wednesday night in the DJ Halli violence case, ANI reported quoting Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Riots
Karnataka

What's Brewing

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

5 key moments for the Malayalam film industry in 2020

5 key moments for the Malayalam film industry in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 