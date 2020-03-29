BIC launches podcast

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Mar 29 2020
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 01:52 ist
BIC. (DH Photo)

The Bangalore International Centre has launched a podcast called ‘BIC Talks’, the first electronic version of over 250 talks held on its new campus in Domlur.

“The BIC has been around for 15 years and we have been associated with events in a physical space but today we are launching a virtual channel. This is an effort to take what we do to the wider world,” said V Ravichandar, honorary trustee, BIC. 

The first episode of the podcast, made available on Saturday, features a talk between Biocon managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Ravichandar on COVID-19. Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org.

Bangalore International Centre
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
