BMCRI has 550 beds, 50 ventilators: Dean

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and its affiliated hospitals, the designated COVID-19 government institute in the city, have 550 beds, including 50 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds with ventilators, Dean Dr C R Jayanthi said.

The first patient was admitted on March 26. As of Thursday, 31 patients were admitted, with two of them in the ICU. Patients are being admitted initially in the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre's block on the Victoria Hospital campus in the first phase, the dean said in a press statement. The centre has 100 beds.

Quarantine for workers

Subsequently, the other blocks will be utilised if there is an increase in patients. All healthcare workers, after a duty of one week, are being quarantined in a separate designated accommodation with food, outside the hospital arranged by the government for two weeks, the dean stated.