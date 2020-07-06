BMRCL plans mega training programme, staff concerned

Days after security personnel at four metro stations tested positive and a Byappanahalli depot was sealed for three days, the BMRCL’s plans to hold a training programme has triggered alarm among employees.

In an order dated Friday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) directed its employees to take the one-week “practical training in earnestness” to be able to independently manage the revenue operations whenever the need arises. Three-day training begins on Monday.

As per the orders, employees will be trained for one week in five batches of 50 members each. The training will be conducted in Indiranagar, Rajajinagar, Kempegowda metro station, Peenya, and Sandal Soap Factory.

An employee who spoke to DH said they were concerned about a group of employees converging in training rooms. “We have been working to ensure metro systems will be on standby,” he said.” We are concerned about the coming together of people for training.”

Sources in BMRCL said security persons at four metro stations had tested positive for the virus. “Thankfully, none of our employees have contracted the disease. We are being vigilant.

“At Byappanahalli, we closed a part of the depot for three days after we found that the father of a technical expert from another organisation had tested positive,” he said.

‘Concerns misplaced’

BMRCL spokesperson Yashvanth Chavan, however, said the concern was misplaced. “Training will be conducted by implementing all the rules of the standard operating procedure,” he said. “A batch of 50 people will not be trained at the same place. They will be at different places. All precautions will be taken.”