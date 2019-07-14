BMRCL to relocate special institute for metro station

Following fears that the upcoming metro station at Bamboo Bazaar would lead to the closure of an institute for students with special needs, the BMRCL has promised to help relocate it.

On January 13, 2018, DH had reported the concerns of the management of the Technical Training Institute for Deaf and Dumb, which feared the institute will be shut down after the building is demolished.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the Cantonment underground metro station is being built on land belonging to the BBMP.

“The BBMP had leased this land to the Archdiocese of Bangalore. An NGO is running the Technical Training Institute. The sublease to the NGO itself is a violation of the lease,”

it said.

The BMRCL, however, said it will pay for the rent borne by the institute in an alternative building.

“The BMRCL will start its work only after the institute is shifted to new premises and would pay the rent till the scheduled completion of the course of the current students,” the release added.