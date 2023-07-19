BMTC introduces two non-AC services

BMTC introduces two non-AC services

The bus will depart from Shivajinagar at 9.35 am, 1.05 pm, and 5 pm, and from Yelahanka Satellite Town at 8.20 am, 11.35 am, and 3.30 pm. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced two new non-AC bus services, which are as follows: 

290 EB: It will connect Shivajinagar with Yelahanka Satellite Town via Tannery Road, Nagavara, RK Hegde Nagar, Chokkanahalli, Agrahara Layout and Kogilu Cross. One bus will be deployed on this route. 

Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The bus will depart from Shivajinagar at 9.35 am, 1.05 pm, and 5 pm, and from Yelahanka Satellite Town at 8.20 am, 11.35 am, and 3.30 pm. 

290 S: It will connect Shivajinagar with Byatarayanapura via Tannery Road, Nagavara, Thanisandra, Mestri Palya, Srirampura and Jakkur Layout. Two buses will be deployed on this route. 

The bus will depart from Shivajinagar at 5.45 am, 6.50 am, 8.05 am, 9.20 am, 11 am, 4.05 pm, 5.25 pm, 7 pm, 7.55 pm, and 9.30 pm. The departure timings from Byatarayanapura will be 5.45 am, 6.50 am, 8.05 am, 9.20 am, 11 am, 4.10 pm, 5.45 pm, 6.40 pm, 8.15 pm, and 9.10 pm, a BMTC release said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

 