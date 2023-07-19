BMTC introduces two non-AC services

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced two new non-AC bus services, which are as follows:
290 EB: It will connect Shivajinagar with Yelahanka Satellite Town via Tannery Road, Nagavara, RK Hegde Nagar, Chokkanahalli, Agrahara Layout and Kogilu Cross. One bus will be deployed on this route.
The bus will depart from Shivajinagar at 9.35 am, 1.05 pm, and 5 pm, and from Yelahanka Satellite Town at 8.20 am, 11.35 am, and 3.30 pm.
290 S: It will connect Shivajinagar with Byatarayanapura via Tannery Road, Nagavara, Thanisandra, Mestri Palya, Srirampura and Jakkur Layout. Two buses will be deployed on this route.
The bus will depart from Shivajinagar at 5.45 am, 6.50 am, 8.05 am, 9.20 am, 11 am, 4.05 pm, 5.25 pm, 7 pm, 7.55 pm, and 9.30 pm. The departure timings from Byatarayanapura will be 5.45 am, 6.50 am, 8.05 am, 9.20 am, 11 am, 4.10 pm, 5.45 pm, 6.40 pm, 8.15 pm, and 9.10 pm, a BMTC release said.
