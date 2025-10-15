Menu
Massive ganja farm destroyed in Kerala's Attappady forest

The teams found around 10,000 cannabis plants, each about three months old, spread across roughly 60 cents of land. The plants were uprooted and destroyed on the spot.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 06:00 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 06:00 IST
