BMTC Volvo bus rams into four cars and a BMTC bus

A chain accident occurred in Jayanagar on Thursday afternoon due to the alleged rash and negligent driving by the BMTC Volvo bus driver. No casualties reported in the accident, but four cars and a BMTC bus got damaged in the accident. Jayanagar traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicles and made traffic flow normally.

The incident happened around 1 pm Infront of Reddy Nursing home on East End Road in Jayanagar. A BMTC Volvo his bearing registration number KA-57-F-0318 which was heading to BTM Layout from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was passing through East End Road. According to traffic police, the driver of the bus was over speeding and driving in a rash and negligent manner. He failed to control the bus and ended up hitting four cars and a BMTC bus from behind.

The vehicles had stopped in the junction waiting for the signal to go green in their direction. The accident resulted in traffic jam for almost an hour till police cleared the vehicles.

According to police the damaged vehicles are three cars bearing registration numbers TN-10-AR-3877, KA-05-MA-7060, KA-05-MR-2408 and a cab bearing registration number KA-26-A-9454 and BMTC bus KA-01-FA-1197 got damaged in the accident. Luckily all the passengers in the bus and people in the car escaped unhurt, police said.

The Volvo bus belong to depot 25 has been seized and a case is registered against the driver for his negligent driving.