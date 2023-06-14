BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB’s (North West-2), (North West-4), (Central-1)-2, (North East-2), (North-1)-2, (North-2)-2, (South-1)-2, (South-2)-2, (South West-2), (South West-5), (East-1)-3, and (East-2)-3 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered via WhatsApp on 8762228888, a press release said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark
Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract