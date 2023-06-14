BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

BWSSB water adalat tomorrow

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones will be settled

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 14 2023, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 09:21 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat. 

Consumers from the BWSSB’s (North West-2), (North West-4), (Central-1)-2, (North East-2), (North-1)-2, (North-2)-2, (South-1)-2, (South-2)-2, (South West-2), (South West-5), (East-1)-3, and (East-2)-3 subdivisions can take part. 

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered via WhatsApp on 8762228888, a press release said. 

 

