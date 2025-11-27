<p>Balehonnur: Union Minister of State for Railways<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna"> V Somanna</a> reacted to the ongoing Karnataka CM row and said, “BJP doesn’t need <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/if-cheated-will-teach-big-lesson-vokkaligara-sangha-warns-congress-seeks-cm-post-for-dk-shivakumar-3812167">D K Shivakumar</a>. If the Congress has the courage, let them dissolve the government and face elections."</p><p>The minister hailed the leadership of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">PM Modi </a>and called the saffron party strong enough. He questioned the need of DKS in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp"> BJP</a>. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become strong across the country. Why would we need D K Shivakumar? Why do you remember someone who has gone elsewhere? What is the point of holding on to him?"</p>.Karnataka leadership tussle: Will put an end to confusion after discussion with senior leaders, says Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>“People are suffering because the damaged roads have made travel impossible. These (Congress leaders) are busy staging a drama of power-sharing. I have never seen such a corrupt, unethical, shameless, and disrespectful government,” Somanna remarked further.</p><p>The minister also addressed the infrastructure issue in the state. “It is disheartening to see the condition of the roads leading to Sringeri and Balehonnur mutts. I have informed MLA T D Rajegowda to hand over this highway to the National Highways Authority. I have also discussed the matter with leaders C T Ravi and D N Jeevaraj,” he said.</p><p>He also stated that the survey work for providing a railway line to Sringeri will begin soon. “There may be challenges due to forest areas, but efforts will be made to address them and provide the railway line,” he concluded. </p>