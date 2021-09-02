Civil society seeks CM Bommai's intervention over Begur Lake

Civil society activists on Wednesday sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's intervention to save Begur Lake and put an end to efforts to communalise the issue.

An open letter endorsed by more than 100 people, including historian Ramachandra Guha and academic Janaki Nair, expressed concern over illegal structures built on the lake premises in violation of high court orders and government rules.

The letter stated that despite the high court prima facie finding the construction of islands in Begur Lake illegal and ordering the status quo on August 30, 2019, certain individuals took the law into their own hands and removed the tarpaulin covering the idol of Lord Shiva which had been placed on a concrete island built by the BBMP.

"They have issued multiple social media messages openly declaring that they are not only intent on violating the court orders, but that they will (also) undertake other violent actions like destroying places of worship of other religions. Besides, parties involved in the aforesaid public interest litigation, which is about protecting lakes across Karnataka, are being threatened with dire consequences. These individuals, who claim to represent 25 organisations, have also issued threats to the BBMP and the government," the letter said.

"The fact that certain communal elements are brazenly circulating disturbing, illegal and threatening messages, even after an FIR has been registered for hate speech, is a situation that requires your urgent attention and intervention," the letter stated.