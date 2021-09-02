Civil society seeks CM's intervention over Begur Lake

Civil society seeks CM Bommai's intervention over Begur Lake

An open letter endorsed by more than 100 people, including historian Ramachandra Guha, expressed concern over illegal structures

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 01:31 ist
Civil society activists on Wednesday sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's intervention to save Begur Lake. Credit: DH Pool

Civil society activists on Wednesday sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's intervention to save Begur Lake and put an end to efforts to communalise the issue. 

An open letter endorsed by more than 100 people, including historian Ramachandra Guha and academic Janaki Nair, expressed concern over illegal structures built on the lake premises in violation of high court orders and government rules.

The letter stated that despite the high court prima facie finding the construction of islands in Begur Lake illegal and ordering the status quo on August 30, 2019, certain individuals took the law into their own hands and removed the tarpaulin covering the idol of Lord Shiva which had been placed on a concrete island built by the BBMP. 

"They have issued multiple social media messages openly declaring that they are not only intent on violating the court orders, but that they will (also) undertake other violent actions like destroying places of worship of other religions. Besides, parties involved in the aforesaid public interest litigation, which is about protecting lakes across Karnataka, are being threatened with dire consequences. These individuals, who claim to represent 25 organisations, have also issued threats to the BBMP and the government," the letter said. 

"The fact that certain communal elements are brazenly circulating disturbing, illegal and threatening messages, even after an FIR has been registered for hate speech, is a situation that requires your urgent attention and intervention," the letter stated. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Begur Lake
India News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

Will the world formally recognise Taliban?

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

The man behind the rebuilding of 9/11's Ground Zero

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 