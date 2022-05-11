Cloudy weather to continue for 3 days

Ten days into May, Bengaluru has already received 92 per cent of the usual rainfall expected over the month. Earlier this year, Bengaluru had recorded higher-than-normal rainfall even in April.
While the heavy rain in May is attributed to Cyclone Asani and the systems formed in the Bay of Bengal, April showers were mostly convective rains.
“The average normal rainfall in Bengaluru for May is 108 mm. However, this year, we have already received 99.5 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days,” said an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
He added that convective rains formed due to high heat had also resulted in increased summer rainfall. “Overall, in Bengaluru, rains during the summer months have been higher than normal.”
IMD predicted that the weather in Bengaluru is likely to remain cloudy over the next three days accompanied by occasional strong surface winds and thunderstorms.
“The system will hit the Odisha coast and weaken over the next two days. After this, Bengaluru may return to a normal weather. However, we are expecting the temperature to remain below the normal levels over the entire month,” the official said.
Officials indicated that this year’s monsoon might be normal.
