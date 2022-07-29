Constable's phone snatched at Majestic

Two men riding a scooter snatched a police constable’s mobile phone at Majestic in the early hours of July 26.
Constable Thimmappa U, 29, returned by bus from his hometown of Gangavathi around 5.20 am.
As he was walking near Anand Rao Circle, he spoke to his wife by phone. Just then, two men on a scooter rode up, and the pillion rider snatched Thimmappa’s phone. He tried to chase them but they were gone in a flash.
Thimmappa is posted in the Traffic Management Centre and lives in the police quarters at Jogupalya, Halasuru.
Based on his complaint, the Seshadripuram police have opened a robbery case. The phone is worth Rs 13,500, he stated in the complaint.
