Cop threatens, detains journalists on duty

Showing their ugly side yet again, men in khaki on Tuesday evening came in the way of news gathering by a bunch of journalists.

High Grounds police station Inspector E I Sirajuddin, while controlling the mob storming an apartment complex at Race Course Road before the trust vote, manhandled the journalists reporting the incident. He bundled them into the police jeep and used foul language against them. When journalists objected to the rough treatment, Sirajuddin threatened scribes from DH and Prajavani of dire consequences and ordered them to be taken to the police station. Confronted collectively by reporters and photojournalists, Sirajuddin fled the scene, leaving his superior officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjan Raj Urs, to apologise on his behalf.

When DH reached out to Sirajuddin later, the inspector said he did not know that the group present there was journalists. Police Commissioner Alok Kumar was unavailable for comments.