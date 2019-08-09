Courier boy flees with Rs 12.43 lakh sent to a client

Just three days after joining a courier company, a delivery boy ran away with a cheque for Rs 12.43 lakh.

The Byatarayanapura police are on the lookout for 35-year-old Ashwini Kumar Singh, a Bihar native who joined as a courier boy with Ekadanta Enterprises, which has a tie-up with DTDC courier at Hosa Guddadahalli on Mysuru Road.

The company owner Devika J, said in her police complaint, that Singh joined her firm on July 12. Around 2 pm on July 15, he was asked to deliver some documents from Udupi to Timber Yard Layout on Mysuru Road.

Around 5 pm, Singh informed the company that he had delivered all the couriers and left in a hurry. He again came back two days later and asked for leave, saying he was suffering from dengue.

“But on August 3, we received a call from the courier company from Udupi, stating that their courier was not delivered to the client. Of the four cheques (sent), one cheque of Rs 12.43 lakh had been encashed,” the complaint said.

Devika called Singh’s mobile, but found it switched off. They later learnt that Singh had created a fake account and had encashed the cheque. The police booked him under IPC Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating).

The police said the company did not take any documents from him, besides his Aadhaar card. “We suspect that he had fled to his native place in Bihar. Efforts are on to track him,” a policeman said.