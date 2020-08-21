Critical measures to boost Bengaluru's Airport line

Beyond the Halt Station, several critical infrastructure upgrades should be taken up to maximise the benefits of the airport rail link. Here’s a look at the projects that require urgent attention:

Upgrade Doddajala to Crossing Station

Currently, the 24-km route from Yelahanka to Devanahalli is single track, with three stations on the way. However, all the three, Bettahalasur, Doddajala and the new Airport Station, are halt stations. This implies that when a train is on this track, no other train can get on to the 24-km stretch.

Under this constraint, only one train can be operated every 30 minutes. To boost the frequency of trains, Doddajala will have to be upgraded to a crossing station since it is almost at the centre of the 24-km line. The estimated cost for this project is about Rs 10 crore.

Road access to Halt Station

The Halt Station has no proper road access from the National Highway, which is less than 500m away. Ensuring two-way access is critical for people from surrounding areas to take the train.

Yelahanka – Devanahalli electrification

Already approved, this electrification project will have to be implemented quickly, so that MEMU trains from surrounding towns can reach Devanahalli directly. For instance, an electrified line will help a train from Mysuru reach the Halt Station within three hours.