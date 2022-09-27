DemClinic for continued dementia care

Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT) has launched 'DemClinic' to provide continued care to the elderly with dementia or memory loss.

Patients can avail themselves of this service both online and offline. The programme is aimed at reducing the gap in dementia care. It is estimated that 90% of dementia patients do not get a diagnosis, and those with a diagnosis often don't get appropriate care. Bengaluru is estimated to have around 46,000 senior citizens with dementia.

"Under the programme, people with memory loss can first avail themselves of free screening either online or offline," said Ramani Sundaram, Lead (Dementia Care) at NMT.

If further intervention is required, the patient can choose packages under DemClinic.

"Psychiatrists or other specialists like geriatricians working with Nightingales Medical Trust will offer the patient a consultation every quarter. Further, a team of psychologists and social workers will develop a care plan for the patient's family and will be in touch with them constantly. The patient's caregivers will be trained. The team will also offer crisis management services, and the social workers will make quarterly visits to the patient's home."

The cost of the packages has currently been put at Rs 3,500 per quarter or Rs 10,000 a year.