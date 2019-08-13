Dialysis centre non-functional for want of funds

A dialysis centre was set up at Nagarbhavi after years of public demand and efforts. However, at the moment, the facility is nothing but an abandoned building. A year after it was constructed, the facility still remains a non-starter, forcing people to travel long distances to avail treatment.

The centre, with a capacity of 25 beds, was formally inaugurated a year ago. Now, the surrounding area is rundown. The two-storey was built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh after local MLA Munirathna took up the issue.

Patients from Magadi, Kunigal, Huliyurdurga, Nelamangala, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Ramanagara and residents of Jnanabharathi, Kottigepalya, Lakshmidevinagar were to benefit from the centre.

According to a source, a majority of the beneficiaries will be labourers, garment factory workers and those employed in small enterprises.

The locals, meanwhile, blame the previous coalition government for the sad state of affairs. A source said the MLA had sought Rs 4 crore towards the procurement of equipment, but it was not approved. The funds sought would cover medical tests for patients prior to dialysis, blood tests and food.

BBMP councillor G Mohan Kumar, for his part, said the centre, which aims to cater primarily to the lower middle class, will be ‘inaugurated again’ and funds will be sought.