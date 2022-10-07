Diverting salesman's attention, women steal earrings

Two women posing as prospective customers recently stole gold earrings from a jewellery store in Jayanagar. The Jayanagar police have registered a case of theft based on a complaint filed by the salesman.

Mahananda Mathapathi, salesman at the Lalitha Jewellers outlet, said in his complaint that the incident happened on September 1.

Two women aged between 30 and 40 years visited the outlet around 3.05 pm. They asked Mathapathi to show them earrings. One of the women removed her earrings weighing around 1.5 grams to try on the new one and diverted Mathapathi's attention. She managed to steal the earrings weighing around 33 grams.

The staff noticed that the jewellery was missing only during the stock-taking exercise in the night. Mathapathi filed a police complaint on October 1.

Police said that CCTV footage from the outlet has led them to clues about the two women.