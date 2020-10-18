Drugs found in Aditya Alva’s house: CCB to Karnataka HC

The Central Crime Branch has told the High Court that it has found incriminating evidence in Aditya Alva’s house in the drugs case.

In the statement of objections filed in response to Aditya’s petition, CCB said it found MDMA pills, marijuana and other materials while searching his house in September. The court posted the matter for November 13.

Aditya’s petition, filed in September seeking quashing of the FIR, stated that unqualified allegations had been made in the complaint and it had no mention of the commission of a cognizable offence.

The petition also stated that Aditya is a realtor by profession and holds a master’s degree in international diplomacy and international law from the SOAS College in London and a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco.

It said Aditya and his family members have deep roots in society and enjoy an immense amount of respect and recognition.

Aditya, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, was named as an accused in the ongoing drugs scandal.

Notice to Vivek Oberoi’s wife

CCB has served a notice to Priyanka Alva, the wife of actor Vivek Oberoi, for the second time to appear before them for questioning in connection with her brother Aditya’s involvement in the drugs case. Aditya has been absconding ever since the case was registered.

On Thursday, CCB raided Priyanka and Vivek’s residence in Mumbai on suspicion that Aditya was hiding there.

Police had issued a notice to Priyanka on Friday, but she failed to appear before them. A second notice was served, asking her to be present at the CCB office in Chamarajpet on October 20.