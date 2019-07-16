Drunk techies ram SUV into cab, two hurt

Two employees of a software firm were detained after their SUV rammed into a cab, severely injuring a techie and the driver near BTM Layout on Saturday night.

There were five including two women inside the SUV. They ran away soon after. Victims Vijesh Ambadi (35), a techie himself, and cab driver Mahesh were lying in a pool of blood. Passersby rushed them to a hospital. Ambadi’s condition is critical.

After analysing CCTV, Mico Layout police identified all five individuals and sent them notice to appear for investigation.

The police said the Jeep registered KA-18 MH-279 had a head-on collision with the cab near BTM Layout.

In his statement, Nandan said Tanuj, Varsha, Rahul and Janice were inside the SUV. Nandan had brought his father Kishore Kumar Hegde’s vehicle from Chikmagalur.

They had visited their friend Pradhan living in CV Raman Nagar for a weekend party. All had consumed alcohol. They were returning when the accident took place, the police said.

The police detained Varsha and Nandan, ‘responsible for the mishap’.